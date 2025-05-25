Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot by Fontana police after allegedly pointing gun during domestic dispute

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
A man was fatally shot by police in Fontana after allegedly pointing a gun at officers responding to a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 9100 block of Date Avenue, where officers were dispatched to an apartment.

According to Fontana police, the suspect aimed a firearm at officers as the apartment door was opened, leading officers to fire their weapons.

The suspect received medical attention at the scene but later died at a hospital. A firearm was recovered.

No officers were injured.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation.

