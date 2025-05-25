Man fatally shot by Fontana police after allegedly pointing gun during domestic dispute
A man was fatally shot by police in Fontana after allegedly pointing a gun at officers responding to a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 9100 block of Date Avenue, where officers were dispatched to an apartment.
According to Fontana police, the suspect aimed a firearm at officers as the apartment door was opened, leading officers to fire their weapons.
The suspect received medical attention at the scene but later died at a hospital. A firearm was recovered.
No officers were injured.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation.