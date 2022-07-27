52-year-old man falls 4 floors onto courtyard in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Fire Department went to downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon after a 52-year-old man fell four floors and onto an outdoor second-floor courtyard.

Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the injured man, who was still a "viable patient." LAFD did not clarify the extent of his injuries.

The aerial ladder was used as a crane and allowed crews to lower the victim into an awaiting ambulance.

LAFD said the man fell from the sixth floor of a homeless residential services center.