52-year-old man falls 4 floors onto courtyard in downtown LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department went to downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon after a 52-year-old man fell four floors and onto an outdoor second-floor courtyard.

Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the injured man, who was still a "viable patient." LAFD did not clarify the extent of his injuries. 

The aerial ladder was used as a crane and allowed crews to lower the victim into an awaiting ambulance. 

LAFD said the man fell from the sixth floor of a homeless residential services center. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:18 PM

