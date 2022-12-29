Watch CBS News
Man expected to survive after being stabbed in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed from behind in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police responded to incident around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue where they located a man with a stab wound to his upper body.

The man told officers he was walking in the area when another man approached him from behind, stabbed him and ran away.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A motive for the stabbing is not known. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 11:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

