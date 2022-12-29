Man expected to survive after being stabbed in Long Beach

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed from behind in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police responded to incident around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue where they located a man with a stab wound to his upper body.

The man told officers he was walking in the area when another man approached him from behind, stabbed him and ran away.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A motive for the stabbing is not known.