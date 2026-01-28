Man, dog killed in Sherman Oaks hit-and-run with damaged Maserati abandoned nearby

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit and killed a man and a dog late Tuesday in Sherman Oaks before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The LAPD confirmed the crash, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the 4400 block of Woodman Avenue. Circumstances remain unclear, but a driver at one point hit a man walking a dog while going northbound on Woodman.

The man, believed to be in his 70s or 80s, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The dog was also killed.

A grey Masarati was found abandoned nearby with significant front-end damage. The vehicle, believed to be used in the crash, was taken into police custody.

No suspect had been located by 7 a.m. No additional details were immediately made available.