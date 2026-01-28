Watch CBS News
Man, dog killed in Sherman Oaks hit-and-run with damaged Maserati abandoned nearby

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit and killed a man and a dog late Tuesday in Sherman Oaks before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The LAPD confirmed the crash, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the 4400 block of Woodman Avenue. Circumstances remain unclear, but a driver at one point hit a man walking a dog while going northbound on Woodman.

The man, believed to be in his 70s or 80s, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The dog was also killed.

A grey Masarati was found abandoned nearby with significant front-end damage. The vehicle, believed to be used in the crash, was taken into police custody.

No suspect had been located by 7 a.m. No additional details were immediately made available.

