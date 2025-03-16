Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in police shooting after allegedly threatening family with knife in Fullerton

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fullerton.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue in response to a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening a family member.

The 9-1-1 call, made at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, stated that the suspect, a 19-year-old male, had swung a knife at his father.

Upon arrival, officers found the man matching the description of the suspect on a sidewalk. Despite being given multiple commands, he refused to comply.

At one point, police said the man lifted his shirt and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. This led to an officer-involved shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later discovered a pellet gun resembling a Smith & Wesson handgun near the location.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Any additional witnesses or victims are urged to contact Fullerton PD Detective N. Valdes at (714) 738-6754.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.