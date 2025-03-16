Man dies in police shooting after allegedly threatening family with knife in Fullerton

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Fullerton.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue in response to a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening a family member.

The 9-1-1 call, made at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, stated that the suspect, a 19-year-old male, had swung a knife at his father.

Upon arrival, officers found the man matching the description of the suspect on a sidewalk. Despite being given multiple commands, he refused to comply.

At one point, police said the man lifted his shirt and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. This led to an officer-involved shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later discovered a pellet gun resembling a Smith & Wesson handgun near the location.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Any additional witnesses or victims are urged to contact Fullerton PD Detective N. Valdes at (714) 738-6754.