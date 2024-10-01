Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman wounded after shooting in South Los Angeles neighborhood

By Dean Fioresi

Man shot dead, woman shot and wounded in LA's Hyde Park
A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot two people outside of a dispensary in the Hyde Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, police said. 

The shooting happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of W. Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers say that one of the victims, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, while a woman in her 40s was rushed to a hospital. At the latest, she's said to be in stable condition. 

Neither of the victims have yet been identified. 

A suspect, only described as a man in his early 60s, was arrested at the scene, police said. 

Investigators say that the three people involved were in some sort of dispute before the suspect opened fire outside of the dispensary. 

No further information was provided. 

