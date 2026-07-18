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Man dead from gunshot wounds after crashing vehicle in Norwalk

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities are investigating after a man died from gunshot wounds after crashing a vehicle in Norwalk.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputies responded to the 13000 block of Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. after reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that had crashed into a planter and an electrical box. Inside, they found a man suffering from "numerous" gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any suspect information, were immediately made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.  

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