Man dead from gunshot wounds after crashing vehicle in Norwalk

Authorities are investigating after a man died from gunshot wounds after crashing a vehicle in Norwalk.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputies responded to the 13000 block of Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. after reports of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that had crashed into a planter and an electrical box. Inside, they found a man suffering from "numerous" gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any suspect information, were immediately made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.