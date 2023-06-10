One dead following drive-by shooting in North Hollywood

One person was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened in North Hollywood early Saturday morning.

The shooting, which happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 10900 block of Magnolia Boulevard, occurred as a victim was walking in an alleyway when an unidentified suspect drove by and fired several shots.

The suspect then fled, leaving the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced the victim, a man in his 20s, dead at the scene.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting.