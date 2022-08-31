Watch CBS News
Man cut out of vehicle after violent crash in San Fernando

A driver is in custody Wednesday after several open bottles of alcohol were found in his vehicle following a violent crash in San Fernando.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on San Fernando Road and Brand Boulevard, just after a BMW was seen speeding through red lights in the area.

The impact of the crash left the driver of the other vehicle trapped, so firefighters needed to cut him out in order to get him out. That driver was taken to the hospital.

After the crash, officers say they found an open bottle of alcohol in the BMW. Images from the scene show at least one can of raspberry Twisted Tea with a bent rim, and several bottles in a Smirnoff carrier with no caps, inside a brown backpack.

The driver of the BMW was taken into custody, but its not clear if the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

