Man in custody after pursuit ends in crash in Vermont Knolls neighborhood
A man is in custody after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department said they initiated a pursuit of a robbery suspect around 1:25 a.m.
A brief pursuit took place near the 8400 block of South Flower Street before the man hit a tree and damaged several other vehicles.
He got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The LAPD set up a perimeter before the man was later taken into custody.