Man in custody after pursuit ends in crash in Vermont Knolls neighborhood

A man is in custody after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they initiated a pursuit of a robbery suspect around 1:25 a.m.

vermont-knolls-crash.png
A man crashed into a tree during a police pursuit damaging several other vehicles in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.  KCAL News

A brief pursuit took place near the 8400 block of South Flower Street before the man hit a tree and damaged several other vehicles.

He got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The LAPD set up a perimeter before the man was later taken into custody. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

