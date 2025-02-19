Man in custody after pursuit ends in crash in Vermont Knolls neighborhood

A man is in custody after he crashed into a tree during a police pursuit in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they initiated a pursuit of a robbery suspect around 1:25 a.m.

A brief pursuit took place near the 8400 block of South Flower Street before the man hit a tree and damaged several other vehicles.

He got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The LAPD set up a perimeter before the man was later taken into custody.