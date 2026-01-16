Man charged for alleged death threats against JD Vance during Disneyland trip

Federal prosecutors charged a man who allegedly threatened to kill Vice President JD Vance during his Disneyland trip last year.

Anaheim resident Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, faces a single charge of threats against the President and successors to the Presidency, according to the Department of Justice. If convicted as charged, Aguayo faces up to five years in federal prison.

"We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said. "We are grateful the Vice President and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice."

In an affidavit filed with the case against Aguayo, the U.S. Secret Service said the 22-year-old posted several comments on the Walt Disney Company's Instagram page on July 12, 2025.

The Secret Service said Aguayo, under the username @jesses_andamy, posted, "Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance's arrival" followed by "It's time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it" and ended the thread with "Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians."

Aguayo surrendered his phone to investigators after they located him later that day, according to the Justice Department.