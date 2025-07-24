Watch CBS News
Man, boy found dead after alleged attack at Montebello apartment complex

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man and a boy were found dead after an alleged attack at a Montebello apartment complex Thursday morning. 

Montebello police responded to the complex on the 400 block of Lohart Avenue, where they found the bodies. 

Officers also located a woman and a girl suffering from severe head injuries. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment. 

It is unclear what led up to the attack. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is currently no danger to the community. 

