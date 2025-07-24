Man, boy found dead after alleged attack at Montebello apartment complex

A man and a boy were found dead after an alleged attack at a Montebello apartment complex Thursday morning.

Montebello police responded to the complex on the 400 block of Lohart Avenue, where they found the bodies.

Officers also located a woman and a girl suffering from severe head injuries. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what led up to the attack. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is currently no danger to the community.