Man with blowtorch arrested for allegedly trying to burn down Mission Hills home

Police and fire crews responded to a Mission Hills home early Friday morning after the homeowner reported that a man was inside with a blowtorch.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the home on Lemarsh Street near the 405 Freeway around 6:30 a.m. and found moderate smoke coming from the house.

There was a brief standoff between the suspect inside the home and police, as officers were trying to take the man into custody before fire crews entered.

mission-hills-home-suspect.jpg
A brief standoff occurred outside the home as police attempted to take the suspect into custody. KCAL News

Aerial footage of the incident showed an officer carrying a propane tank out of the home, which the suspect was allegedly using, and placing it on the driveway.

Officers took the man into custody, and police say he faces felony arson charges and a restraining order violation.

Damage to the home was reported to be minimal.

