Man believed to be member of "Chesapeake Bandits" robbery crew arrested in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who is believed to be a part of a robbery crew called the "Chesapeake Bandits" was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

James Russell Davis, 34, believed to be a member of the "Chesapeake Bandits." Federal Bureau of Investigation

The arrest was made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Fugitive Task Force.

According to a statement from the FBI, James Russell Davis, 34, who also goes by the names "Pudda," "Budah" and "Rozay," had a federal warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery in February.

Since the group that Davis is allegedly part of, a residence on Chesapeake Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood, the group is often referred to as the "Chesapeake Bandits."

To date, the group is believed to be responsible for robberies totaling more than $500,000 in losses.

According to investigators, the group is known to target drive-thru ATMs and armored vehicles. They allegedly operate by "overtaking the armored car driver when they service drive-thru ATMs or exit businesses."

Victims are often zip-tied and held at gunpoint while the robberies occur.

"Investigators believe the group will continue to commit robberies until all suspects are identified and arrested," the FBI said. "Investigators believe the armored vehicle drivers were surveilled in advance of the robberies."

In the statement, investigators disclosed details on multiple robberies that they believe to be connected to the group. Those incidents included:

an armored vehicle robbery at a Wescom Credit Union on 120th Street in Hawthorne on Feb. 14, 2022, when a Sectran Security armored car was robbed and the driver held at gunpoint by "what was described as an AR-15 with optic, and a black semi-automatic handgun." The getaway vehicle in this instance was said to be a late-model white Honda Accord sedan.

On June 9, 2022, multiple suspects robbed the driver of a Loomis armored car at an Inglewood Bank of America located on Crenshaw Boulevard. Suspects reportedly used "what was described as a dark short-barreled assault rifle." Suspects fled from the scene in a late model silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

Again, a Brinks armored car driver at PLS Check Cashers on La Brea Avenue was robbed by suspects who had "what was described as a black assault-style rifle with an optic." The getaway vehicle has been described as a gray Ford Explorer SUV.

On Jan. 9, 2023, at around 7:15 a.m., multiple suspects robbed another Brinks armored car driver, this time at 99 Cents Only Stores located on S. Crenshaw Boulevard. Suspects had "what was described as an AR-style rifle." They fled with a late model black Kia K5.

In a second instance at PLS Check Cashers on La Brea Avenue, suspects robbed a Brinks armored car driver, using "what was described as a rifle with a green laser." They used a tan, light-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav4 as the getaway vehicle.

"Multiple suspects not yet identified are still being sought by law enforcement and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 in exchange for information leading to an arrest in this case," the statement said. Brinks, a private security company whose armored vehicles are often targeted in the robberies, have offered to match the reward offered by the FBI.

Deneyvous Hobson, 36, has also been arrested as a member of the group.

They believe that there could be as many as five additional members, and fear that if the "remaining Chesapeake Bandits suspects are not caught, they will become more brazen, and someone will be harmed or killed."

The arrest came with the assistance of members of the United State's Attorney's Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, Inglewood Police Department and Hawthorne Police Department.

Anyone with more information on the Chesapeake Bandits is urged to contact investigators at 1-800 CALL FBI.