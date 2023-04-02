Man arrested in West Hills shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Investigation continues after drug deal gone wrong turns into fatal shootout in West Hills

Investigation continues after drug deal gone wrong turns into fatal shootout in West Hills

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in West Hills that left one person dead, and three others hospitalized.

Los Angeles police said they have 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills in custody whose bail has been set at $2 million.

The shooting unfolded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot in the 22900 block of Vanowen Street.

There, one of the victims met the suspect for unknown reasons and an argument ensued between the suspect and the victims.

That's when police say the suspect produced a handgun and fired at them. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a red Honda that was the subject of a short pursuit after allegedly failing to yield.

That driver was eventually pulled over and taken into custody. He was subsequently identified as Connole and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information, images, or video from the incident was asked to come forward. Witnesses were urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550.