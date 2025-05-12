Man arrested in connection with series of armed robberies at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies at Los Angeles area 7-Eleven stores in recent months.

Jesus Javier Contreras-Reyes, 28, was arrested last Wednesday a little after he allegedly robbed a South Gate store at gunpoint, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

They say that he is suspected in a series of 7-Eleven robberies dating back to April 9.

According to investigators, Contreras-Reyes would enter a store and pretend to shop, picking out a number of items before approaching the counter.

"He then produced a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, racked the slide, and demanded money from the cashier," LAPD's statement said. "After obtaining U.S. currency from the register, the suspect fled on foot before leaving the scene in a vehicle."

Several photos of Jesus Javier Contreras Reyes, 28, who is suspected of committing multiple armed robberies at Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven stores. Los Angeles Police Department

Contreras-Reyes' final robbery, which occurred at the South Gate 7-Eleven, happened as LAPD and South Gate Police Department detectives were preparing to serve search and arrest warrants on the suspect.

During his arrest, police said that they recovered a loaded firearm and other evidence inside of his vehicle.

He was charged on Friday with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of possession of a firearm without a valid state or federal serial number, police said.

Contreras-Reyes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and is now due back in court on May 22 to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. He remains behind bars in lieu of $600,000 bail.

Due to the nature of the crimes, detectives believe that the suspect may have been involved in additional crimes and are asking anyone who knows more to contact them at (213) 486-6840.