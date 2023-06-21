Man arrested for trespassing at Pierce Brosnan's Malibu home

A man who allegedly trespassed at actor Pierce Brosnan's Malibu residence was arrested on suspicion of burglary June 19.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that they responded to Brosnan's home on Broad Beach Road around 9 a.m. Monday.

A man was arrested for trespassing at the Brosnan's Malibu residence June 19. KCAL News

James Kwon, 47, was booked on suspicion of burglary, and was held on $50,000 bail, the sheriff's department reported. Further details were not released by the sheriff's department.

According to TMZ.com, "police say a man urinated and defecated in (Brosnan's) neighbor's yard ... then stormed the actor's property and used the laundry room to wash up."

The website said the man took off when deputies arrived but was found hiding in the rocks along the coast.