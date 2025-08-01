Man arrested for stealing fiber optic cables from Riverside County communities, causing lengthy internet outages

Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing a large amount of internet and fiber optic cables from multiple Riverside County locations, causing lengthy power outages and damage worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Deputies were dispatched to Nuevo Road and Pico Avenue at around 10 a.m. on July 15 after learning of the theft, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"The reporting party advised that internet and fiber optic cables had been damaged and stolen, causing internet outages for residents and multiple public safety locations in the area," the release said. In this instance, investigators say that the cost of theft and damage was nearly $25,000.

Some of the fiber optic cables allegedly taken by the suspect. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators began to look into the case, learning of another theft attempt near Lakeview Avenue and 11th Street in Nuevo on July 23. They were able to identify a vehicle associated with the incident.

About a week later, on July 29, there were more reports of a cable theft near Highway 74 and Theda Street in the census-designated community of Goodhope, near Perris, deputies said. Approximately $5,000 of fiber optic cable was taken.

The next day, deputies found the suspect's vehicle in the 22000 block of Alviso Road in Perris and pulled the driver over.

"During the stop, deputies located a large amount of wire consistent with the thefts," deputies said.

They identified the suspect as 31-year-old Perris man Jordani De La Rosa-Vasquez. He was arrested without further incident.

While serving a search warrant at his residence, deputies found evidence of the thefts and connected him to the prior thefts. De La Rosa-Vasquez was booked for grand theft, felony vandalism and felony damage to utility lines.

Fiber optic cables and tools used during a series of alleged thefts in Riverside County. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 210-1000.