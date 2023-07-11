Man arrested for starting fire at LA City Hall over weekend

Police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a fire at Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the fire happened late Saturday evening at around 8 p.m.

"The suspect broke a second-floor window and set fire to an interior office at the Los Angeles City Hall," said a statement from LAPD. "The fire was immediately contained, and no injuries were sustained during the incident."

Investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Police arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday in the downtown Los Angeles area.

He has been booked on suspicion of arson.