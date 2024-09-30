Man arrested for stabbing Metrolink train security guard in Acton

Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a security guard aboard a Metrolink train in Acton late Sunday evening.

The incident happened a little before 10 p.m. at the Vincent Grade train station, located on 900 S. Fremont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators arrived to the scene to learned that the guard had intervened when the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was trying to fight with other passengers.

When the suspect was asked to exit the train, he cut the guard's finger using a utility knife, deputies said. The guard, who has also not been identified, was released from the hospital after getting the wound stitched up.

California Highway Patrol officers were the first to arrive at the scene, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

As a result of the incident, Metrolink posted on social media accounts that the Antelope Valley Train Line 285 to Lancaster was delayed because of the activity. Riders impacted were offered $50 to use for alternative forms of transportation until the scene was cleared just before 11 p.m.

No further information was provided.