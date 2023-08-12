Man arrested for sexually assaulting child inside Denny's restroom

Police are seeking additional victims of a man who was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child inside of a Denny's bathroom in Santa Ana.

Raymond Miramontes. Santa Ana Police Department

Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched to the restaurant, located in the 2500 block of S. Bristol Street, at around 12 p.m. on Friday after learning of a "disturbance," according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man, identified as Raymond Miramontes, was "refusing to pay for his food and falling asleep in a booth."

While police arrested Miramontes, a female customer told them that he had sexually assaulted her son while he was in the restroom.

"The victim was interviewed and reported while he was in the men's restroom, Miramontes entered and sexually assaulted him," the SAPD statement said. "The child disclosed the assault to his mother while officers were already on scene investigating the disturbance, and she immediately notified the officers."

Miramontes was booked on various sexual assault charges and is being held on $1 million bail.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone who has more information or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact them at (714) 245-8352.