Man arrested for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl walking home in Van Nuys

Authorities arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in early August.

Los Angeles Police Department

Jonh Erik Bastidas Arenas, 37, was arrested on Thursday for an incident that occurred on Aug. 13, when he pulled up next a 13-year-old girl walking home near Gilmore Street and Sylmar Avenue in Van Nuys, flashed a weapon and made her get inside of his vehicle.

"Out of fear the victim complied with his demand," the LAPD reported in a press release.

After she was sexually assaulted by Arenas, the girl managed to escape and run from the area on foot.

During the course of their investigation, detectives located surveillance footage of the incident, tracking Arenas down using information they gathered of his vehicle, a white 2021 Toyota Prius.

They also learned that Arenas was employed with several ride-share services since Sept. 2021.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault related charges.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are seeking additional victims of Arenas' and are urging anyone with additional information to contact them at (818) 374-5415.