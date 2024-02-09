Man arrested for series of commercial burglaries in Long Beach

Police have arrested a man that they believe is responsible for a series of commercial burglaries in Long Beach.

The arrest was made on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in the 2500 block of S. Leland Street, where 35-year-old Kevin Scott Plunkett was taken into custody, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

Plunkett was booked on six counts of burglary, police said.

While patrolling Second Street in Long Beach at around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, officers noticed an open door at an unnamed business. They investigated and observed damage to the store.

They say that the suspect broke in via the door before stealing several items.

Plunkett is also believed to have committed several other burglaries that happened in the 4700, 4800, 5200 and 5300 blocks of E. Second Street, investigators said.

"Following these incidents, we increased our patrols in the Belmont Shore area," LBPD said in a statement. "The East Division Commander, officer, and the Neighborhood Safety Bike Team walked in the area to engage with businesses and provide safety tips."

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7351.