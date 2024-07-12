Watch CBS News
Man arrested for robbing elderly person while pretending to hold weapon in Riverside

By Dean Fioresi

A man has been arrested on suspicion of forcing an elderly man in Riverside to go to the bank and withdraw cash for him, all while he pretended to hold a weapon in early July. 

The incident happened in the afternoon of July 2, when 33-year-old Tyreez Daishon Marzette allegedly followed the victim as he left White Park where he was visiting with friends, according to the Riverside Police Department. 

It was then that Marzette confronted the man and took money that he had in his possession and then "forced the victim to walk to a nearby bank to get more money from his bank account," a statement from RPD said. 

The whole time, police say that Marzette was simulating holding a gun under his clothes. 

"The suspect waited outside as the victim went in the bank, who instead asked for help," police said. "Prior to our police officers arriving, the suspect fled the scene on foot."

The man was not injured during the ordeal. 

Detectives located the suspect, who they described as "an area transient who frequents the downtown area."

He was located on Thursday afternoon when a police community volunteer spotted him near Chestnut Street. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked on suspicion of kidnapping to commit robbery, elder abuse and resisting arrest, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.

