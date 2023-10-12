Man arrested for impersonating motorcycle officer in San Gabriel Valley

Authorities arrested a man who had been impersonating a motorcycle officer in the Valinda area.

Industry Station Deputies arrested a police impersonator who has been conducting unlawful traffic stops in the East Valinda area (near Nogales High School).



However, our work is not done yet. We need YOUR help! If you or someone you know has been pulled over by this pic.twitter.com/7HnRsC8giq — LASD Industry Stn. (@INDLASD) October 11, 2023

Though they did not release specifics of when the arrest took place, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies reported to the area near Nogales High School, where the man had allegedly been conducting unlawful traffic stops while posing as a police officer.

In images shared on social media, LASD shows the person who they arrested wearing an outfit and riding a motorcycle that both fit the common motorcycle officer. He even had similar equipment, including a body camera from the company that manufactures them for police.

As they investigate the incident, deputies are asking anyone who was stopped by the phony cop to contact them at (626) 934-3313.