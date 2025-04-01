Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old skateboarder in Koreatown

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in the Koreatown area last week.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. on Thursday near Mariposa Avenue and Sixth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said that a car traveling northbound on Catalina Avenue was making a left turn onto Sixth Street when it collided with the 22-year-old man riding a skateboard.

The victim, who has been identified as Oscar Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

In the days after the crash, police were unable to provide information on the suspect's vehicle or identity, but on Tuesday they announced that he was arrested over the weekend on Sunday.

The suspect, 20-year-old Fedir Iatsenko, was booked for gross vehicular manslaughter and was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday. Detectives did not relay information regarding his arrest.

No further details were provided.

SkyCal flew over the scene the day of the crash, where a white tent covering the victim's body could be seen on the sidewalk. There were multiple evidence markers littering the street near the tent.