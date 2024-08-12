Man arrested for exposing himself to kids near Riverside County schools faces life in prison

A Riverside County man who was already out on bail for a separate child annoyance case has been arrested again for exposing himself to minors and he now faces life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Bryan Josue Flores Valdez, 24, was arrested on Aug. 7 at his home after a lengthy investigation from the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say that Valdez was awaiting trail for a separate case with three misdemeanor counts of child annoyance when the DA's Bureau of Investigation was asked to seek additional evidence, that resulted in his arrest last week.

"The previous child annoyance case involves Flores Valdez reportedly exposing himself to children near several elementary schools in the Corona area," the statement said. "After the new investigation, Flores Valdez has now been charged with 13 felonies including sexual assault of a minor 10 years of age or younger, and charges relating to the production, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material."

He made his initial appearance in court on Monday and is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 23.

If convicted as charged, Flores Valdez will face a possible life sentence, prosecutors said.