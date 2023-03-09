Man arrested for death of woman who overdosed on drugs, alcohol in 2020

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Long Beach woman back in 2020.

According to a statement from Long Beach Police Department, the woman, Sokly Sar, 36, originally died on July 6, 2020, when she was found dead via overdose inside of a home in the 1700 block of Cedar Avenue.

"At the time, there was limited evidence to believe that a crime occurred," LBPD said in the statement. "The Los Angeles County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the death as an accidental overdose of methamphetamine and alcohol."

On Monday, however, officers were approached by the man who had initially notified them of her death in 2020, Jerid Nakamura.

Nakamura, 35, asked to speak with homicide detectives at the LBPD headquarters, telling them that "he gave the decedent narcotics, and he is responsible for her death."

He was arrested, booked for murder and is now being held on $2 million bail.

Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in coming days.

Anyone who believes they have additional information on the case is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7244.