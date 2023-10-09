Man arrested for arson after setting car on fire at San Bernardino senior center

Police have arrested a man who was caught on camera while he lit a car on fire outside of a in San Bernardino senior living center.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from San Bernardino Police Department, one of the two suspects involved in the arson was arrested after investigators were able to recognize him from a previous felony case.

In the video, the unidentified man and a woman can be seen breaking the passenger side window and pouring what is presumed to be a flammable liquid inside of a car parked outside of the senior living center. The woman then throws a piece of paper into the car and within seconds flames engulf the car.

While they did not release specifics of the investigation, or how they were able to locate the suspect, he was arrested shortly after fleeing from the area with the woman.

She has an active warrant out for her arrest, police said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.