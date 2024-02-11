Man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of elderly woman in Long Beach

Police arrested man who they believe talked his way into an elderly woman's Long Beach home on Friday where he sexually assaulted her.

Kevin Parks (left) and the firearm confiscated by investigators (right). Long Beach Police Department

The attack was reported at around 10:45 a.m. near Third Street and Temple Avenue in the Bluff Heights neighborhood, Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators say that the man was able to gain entry into the woman's home by telling her that he knew her son. Once he was inside, he allegedly assaulted her before fleeing from the area in a dark blue or green 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan.

While surveying the area, police were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Long Beach resident Kevin Parks. He was arrested on Saturday as he got into his car in the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue, police said.

He taken into custody without further incident and booked for suspicion of multiple offenses that included rape by force and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail.

"The exploitation of our most vulnerable community members is abhorrent," said Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish in a statement. "While I remain troubled and saddened by this reprehensible act, I am thankful for the employees of the Long Beach Police Department and the numerous hours they spent working nonstop to identify and promptly arrest this suspect."

Police warned residents to always verify the identification of unknown people at their homes, using two-way communication or video systems and to always report suspicious activity.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7368.