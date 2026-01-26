Man arrested after deadly South Los Angeles stabbing

A man is in custody after a deadly stabbing in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported at about 5:11 a.m., after a man allegedly stabbed another man in the area of E 57th St & Bandera St.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither man was identified publicly as of 6:30 a.m., but police described them both as men in their 70s.

The suspect is in custody, according to the LAPD.

No additional information, including what led up to the deadly stabbing, was immediately made available.