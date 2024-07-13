Man arrested after traffic stop shooting near Compton, LAPD officer's head grazed by bullet

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting at LAPD officers during a traffic stop near Compton earlier this month, leaving one of of them with a graze wound to the head.

Officers tried to stop a white Chevrolet sedan at Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue on July 3 and the car started to speed away before suddenly coming to a stop just north of Rosecrans, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They hadn't even gotten out of their patrol car when the driver shot an automatic weapon and one of the officers returned fire, police said.

The head of one of the LAPD officers was grazed by a bullet and left with two wounds, police said. The suspect sped away and managed to avoid arrest when the officers lost sight of the car about 200 yards away near West 135th Street and Broadway.

A little over a week later, Malcolm Guss Jr. was arrested on Saturday as the suspect in the deadly shooting. According to LAPD, he stands accused of attempted murder and was booked into police custody and held on $2 million bail.

Police have found and seized the suspect's car as well as the firearm believed to have been involved.

LAPD has identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer Joshua Rodney.

Both officers sustained cuts and scratches from glass fragments when bullets shattered the windshield of their patrol car. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being released the following morning.

Investigators found several casings from the suspect's gun at the crime scene. No one else was injured.

No other details have been released by police.