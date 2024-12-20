Man arrested after stabbing another driver in Murrieta during suspected road rage incident on I-215

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another driver in the face following a confrontation on the I-215 Freeway in Murrieta on Wednesday, police say.

It happened at around noon on Dec. 18, when police were called to a 28000 block of Scott Road after learning of the incident, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

They say that the ordeal began as a dispute on the 215 Freeway, which led to the unidentified victim and 27-year-old Joel Viramontes exiting and heading to the parking lot.

"The suspect then attacked the victim with a knife, causing injuries to the victim' face that required medical attention," police said.

The victim called 911 and was able to provide a description of the car the man was driving and a partial license plate number.

With the help of a Riverside County Sheriff's Office helicopter, the suspect's car was spotted a short distance away near Clinton Keith Road, police said. Officers located Viramontes and took him into custody without further incident. Police say that he confessed to the incident.

Viramontes posted $25,000 bond and was released from jail on Wednesday after he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds, they said.

"This incident underscores the importance of remaining calm in traffic situations and reporting dangerous behaviors to law enforcement," police said in a statement.

No further information was provided.