Man arrested after double-shooting in Palmdale

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly shot and wounded two people in Palmdale on Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale Station, the incident occurred just before 9 p.m., when they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East Avenue R-4.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man and a woman had been shot during a possible family dispute.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman is said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to her upper body. The man is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach.

Deputies located the man about an hour later after he fled from the scene in an undisclosed vehicle. He was arrested and booked at Palmdale Jail on attempted murder charges.

There was no further information provided.