Man armed with sledgehammer dies while being detained at Long Beach elementary school

Man armed with sledgehammer dies while trying to break into Long Beach elementary school

A man armed with a sledgehammer died at a Long Beach elementary school after a group of men detained him in the campus parking lot.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the incident unfolded at McKinley Elementary School in the 6800 block of Paramount Avenue, shortly after 2:25 p.m. Witnesses said the man climbed the school's exterior fence while carrying a small sledgehammer. A group of men pulled the suspect off a second fence surrounding the campus grounds.

The department said that the suspect became unresponsive while the men detained him. Upon arrival, officers took over the situation and placed the subject in handcuffs but noticed that he was unresponsive.

They tried to render medical aid while they waited for the Long Beach Fire Department. He was declared dead shortly after firefighters arrived.

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the incident. The department considers this an in-custody death since the man was handcuffed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death later.