Man allegedly stabbed by Ryan O'Neal's son settles suit

A man who alleged he was stabbed in 2018 by Redmond O'Neal has settled his civil suit against the son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett.

Attorneys for O'Neal and plaintiff Seth Cooper Folkerson filed joint court papers Friday stating that a resolution of the case was reached in February during mediation.

.No settlement terms were divulged. Folkerson, also known as Anton Troy, filed the lawsuit in June 2018, alleging assault and battery and negligence.

Folkerson, then 34, was walking near Rose Avenue and Fourth Street in Venice on May 4, 2018, when O'Neal, now 38, allegedly stabbed him, the suit stated.

"In drawing his knife ... O'Neal intended to cause or to place plaintiff in apprehension of physical bodily harm and to fear for his life," the suit stated.

Folkerson was employed at the time of the attack, but could not work afterward due to his injuries, the suit stated.