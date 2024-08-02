Man allegedly points gun at store employee, triggering USC safety alerts and Metro delays

A man allegedly pointed a gun at a store employee near the USC campus in South Los Angeles, leading to safety alerts from the university and the shutdown of a nearby Metro train line.

LAPD officers at the scene where a man reportedly pointed a gun at a store employee in South Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2024. KCAL News

Officers received a call at 9:45 a.m. about a man pointing a gun at the victim and barricading himself inside the location in the 3000 block of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It's unknown if the place he's currently at is a home or business.

No shots were fired, LAPD said. It's unknown if anyone is being held hostage or there are any evacuations in the area, according to police.

The location is just half a mile from the Jefferson/USC station. LA Metro said around noon that there will be no E Line trains running from that station to the LATTC/ Ortho Institute station due to "police activity" in the area and mechanical issues. Riders were told to consider the J Line as an alternate.

Metro also said there would be 20-minute delays for the A Line and parts of the E Line.

USC warned students about police activity in the area of 30th Street and Flower Street, which is right next to the 3000 block of Flower. Members of the university were told to avoid the area but that the incident is not USC-related.

No other details have been released by police.