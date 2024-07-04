Watch CBS News
Man allegedly armed with gun arrested after barricading inside Little Caesar's in Arleta

By Dean Fioresi

A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was arrested following a brief standoff with police inside of a Little Caesar's store in Arleta on Thursday. 

Officers were first sent to the area, in the 14400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of a man with a gun in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

While they did not confirm that the suspect was barricaded inside of the store, a large amount of LAPD officers could be seen swarmed around the front of the pizza shop. 

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident at around 5:40 p.m., police said. 

They were initially searching for a second suspect, but later confirmed that there was no one outstanding. 

It's unclear if a firearm was recovered at the time of arrest. 

No information was provided on the suspect. 

