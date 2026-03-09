Man accused of stealing gold chain from San Bernardino County jewelry store

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is searching for the man who allegedly stole a chain from a Victorville jewelry store last Thursday.

Deputies said the robbery happened just after 6:25 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers along the 14000 block of Bear Valley Road. The suspect, who was wearing a gray "Thrasher" sweatshirt and a black durag, asked an employee about a gold chain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

The worker removed the chain from the display case and placed it around the suspect's neck. The suspect sprinted out of the store right after.

Deputies released the suspect's photo.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or through their website wetip.com.