Man accused of stealing gold chain from San Bernardino County jewelry store

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is searching for the man who allegedly stole a chain from a Victorville jewelry store last Thursday.

Deputies said the robbery happened just after 6:25 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers along the 14000 block of Bear Valley Road. The suspect, who was wearing a gray "Thrasher" sweatshirt and a black durag, asked an employee about a gold chain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

The worker removed the chain from the display case and placed it around the suspect's neck. The suspect sprinted out of the store right after. 

Deputies released the suspect's photo.

victorville-jewelry-store-robbery.png
Deputies said the suspect stole the gold chain right after an employee placed it on his neck.  San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Investigators urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or through their website wetip.com.

