Man, 34, arrested in connection with commercial burglary at Chase bank

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a commercial burglary at a Chase bank in Arcadia.

The incident unfolded at 60 E. Huntington Drive after officers responded to a report of glass being broken at the location just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving, officers located the suspect who had fled to a nearby building. He was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police identified the suspect as Abel Lopez of Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported.