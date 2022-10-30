Man, 34, arrested in connection with commercial burglary at Chase bank
A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a commercial burglary at a Chase bank in Arcadia.
The incident unfolded at 60 E. Huntington Drive after officers responded to a report of glass being broken at the location just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving, officers located the suspect who had fled to a nearby building. He was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police identified the suspect as Abel Lopez of Los Angeles.
No injuries were reported.
for more features.