Man, 34, arrested in connection with commercial burglary at Chase bank

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a commercial burglary at a Chase bank in Arcadia. 

The incident unfolded at 60 E. Huntington Drive after officers responded to a report of glass being broken at the location just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Upon arriving, officers located the suspect who had fled to a nearby building. He was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police identified the suspect as Abel Lopez of Los Angeles. 

No injuries were reported. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:10 AM

