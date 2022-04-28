Watch CBS News

Man, 30, reported missing in Koreatown

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police Wednesday sought the public's help to locate a 30-year-old man who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.

Deangelo Deshawn Harris was last seen about 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, near Lafayette Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Harris is Black, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

