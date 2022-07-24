Man, 29, arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard after brief chase

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Street overnight Sunday and came into contact with three people.

Upon arrival, officers began to search a vehicle which was when they say the suspect tried to flee. A chase ensued and the suspect was arrested a short time later. He was identified as Marcos Rosales of Oxnard.

After Rosales was taken into custody, his vehicle was searched and police say they recovered a loaded handgun. He was arrested and booked in connection with a firearm possession, among other charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.

