Person rescued in Malibu after construction crane overturns

A person was rescued after they became trapped when a construction crane overturned near a hillside in Malibu on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 31000 block of Broad Beach Road around 10:36 a.m. about a crane that had overturned.

When firefighters arrived, they found a person who was trapped and needed to be extricated. They were transported to a hospital around 11:19 a.m.

It is unclear how the crane overturned. The person's condition is unknown.