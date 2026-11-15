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U.S. Coast Guard calls off search for missing Malibu swimmer

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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U.S. Coast Guard officials have called off the search for a swimmer who went missing in the ocean near Zuma Beach in Malibu on Saturday. 

The operation began around 1:40 p.m., when Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards were called to the area near Westward Beach Road after reports that a person had submerged while swimming and hadn't been seen since, according to the Coast Guard. 

Officials say someone called to report that a man between 30 and 50, who had left some belongings behind on the beach, was missing. USCG diverted Air Station Ventura's search helicopter to aid with the rescue mission. 

At around 6:50 p.m., officials said the helicopter was no longer searching due to nightfall, but a boat crew would continue looking for the man through the night. 

Air Station San Diego's helicopter then took over the search Sunday morning, but officials ultimately called it off around noon. LA County Sheriff's Department's Malibu Search and Rescue team assisted with the operation, utilizing the department's drone system for its first-ever "over the ocean deployment," officials said

The man has not been identified, and USCG officials said he may have been homeless. 

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