3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, USGS says

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened at around 8:12 p.m., approximately five miles south of the coastline in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of more than seven and a half miles, the USGS said.

The center of the 3.2-magnitude quake that struck near Malibu on Monday, May 25, 2026. United States Geological Survey

There are no reports of injury or damage as a result of the temblor.

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It? Report, people reported feeling shaking as far northeast as Santa Clarita and as far south as Huntington Beach.

There was a much smaller earthquake in nearly the same area last Friday. The USGS reported that it registered at a magnitude of 1.1.