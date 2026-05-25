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3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, USGS says

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey

It happened at around 8:12 p.m., approximately five miles south of the coastline in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of more than seven and a half miles, the USGS said. 

screenshot-2026-05-25-at-8-18-55-pm.png
The center of the 3.2-magnitude quake that struck near Malibu on Monday, May 25, 2026. United States Geological Survey

There are no reports of injury or damage as a result of the temblor. 

According to the USGS' Did You Feel It? Report, people reported feeling shaking as far northeast as Santa Clarita and as far south as Huntington Beach.

There was a much smaller earthquake in nearly the same area last Friday. The USGS reported that it registered at a magnitude of 1.1.

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