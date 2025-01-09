Malibu couple escapes Palisades Fire weeks after fighting off flames from Franklin Fire

Just weeks after having their lives threatened by the Franklin Fire in Malibu, one couple once against forced to literally run for their lives when the Palisades Fire descended upon their home.

Alec Gellis and his girlfriend, who lives in Carbon Canyon, were among the thousands of people forced to evacuate on Tuesday when the fire erupted to consume large swaths of the Pacific Palisades, destroying hundreds of homes and well-known businesses.

Video shows as embers and thick smoke fly across the screen of Gellson's phone as he runs for safety on Tuesday.

"It was like a vortex of embers," he said. "There was no oxygen, I couldn't breath. I barely even made it to my car."

He narrowly escaped because he was trying to accomplish what he had just a month ago, when he successfully fended off the flames from the Franklin Fire that were threatening his and his neighbor's houses in December.

"It's just not real. I mean, a month — less than a month, my lungs weren't even better from the last time, I'm still coughing from the last time," Gellis said.

Though both were able to get out unscathed, Kelly Lauren lost a lifetime worth of writing.

"It's just hard," Lauren said, fighting back emotion. "Everything I'd, like, written for my whole life. I journal and write a lot, it's just the little things you remember afterwards."

She says that despite the loss of her home and collection of writings, she's happy that both she and Gellis got out when they did.

"It reminds me of, like, the value of what is not tangible," she said.