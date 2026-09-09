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Investigation underway in Malibu after man's body found in water

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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An investigation was launched in Malibu on Wednesday after a man's body was found in the water. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews said they were dispatched to the beach just north of the Malibu Lagoon at around 3 p.m. for reports of a body in the water. 

Firefighters said that the man was found naked when he was pulled out of the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that there was no clear indication of foul play as they began their investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Aerial footage showed several LASD deputies and LACoFD firefighters on the beach near a large canopy that was covering the man's body. 

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