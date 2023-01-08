Watch CBS News
Male suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita. 

The incident unfolded around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. 

There, a deputy involved shooting unfolded, and one male adult suspect was pronounced dead. 

Details surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, were not immediately released. 

 Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
 
 

