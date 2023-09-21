Watch CBS News
Major backups on 405 Freeway after deadly crash

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi truck and a Volkswagen Beetle near Bel Air on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol were called at 4:42 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at North Mulholland Drive where they found the vehicles on the side of the freeway with substantial damage, a CHP spokesman said.

The victim, whose name, gender and age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of the freeway while the CHP conducted its investigation. Some lanes were reopened about an hour afterward. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 6:41 AM

