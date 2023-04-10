Magnitude 3.0 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Alpine Village in Riverside County at 7:51 a.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered 8.8 miles south of Alpine Village and 16.6 miles southwest of La Quinta. It was about 2 miles deep.
It was 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert and 18.5 miles of Rancho Mirage. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
