Magnitude 3.0 earthquake reported in Riverside County

By KCAL-News Staff

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Alpine Village in Riverside County at 7:51 a.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 8.8 miles south of Alpine Village and 16.6 miles southwest of La Quinta. It was about 2 miles deep.

It was 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert and 18.5 miles of Rancho Mirage. There were no reports of damage or injuries. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:27 AM

